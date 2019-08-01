Chile: Star Jesuit Discovered to Be “Abuser”

Jesuit Father Renato Poblete (+86), a national celebrity in Chile, has been accused by his own order of repeated, grave and systematic sexual abuses committed between 1960 and 2008.Poblete allegedy assaulted 22 women, four of them minors, including pushing some to have an abortion.He entered the Jesuits under the influence of recently canonized Father Alberto Hurtado (+1952) and became famous as the chaplain of the public charity Hogar de Cristo, bringing it from seven to fifty chapters in the whole of Chile. Poblete was also a commentator for the oligarch newspaper La Segunda.The Jesuit was celebrated by the oligarch media and received many awards. After his death in 2010, statues were erected for him and parks and social and pastoral centers named after him.Presently in Chile, there are lawsuits against eight bishops (of which two are cardinals) and 150 priests. A bishop and an archbishop were defrocked because of sexual abuses.