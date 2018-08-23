Abuse Propaganda Bears Its Fruits: Priest Knocked Unconscious

Byzantine Catholic Father Basil Hutsko was knocked unconscious in the sacristy of his parish church in Merrillville, Indiana, after mass on August 20. Hutsko, a respectable faithful priest, is in his 60s.The criminal who attacked him from the back, was obviously instigated by the present abuse hysteria in the U.S. media. He chocked the priest, slammed his head to the ground, “This is for all the kids”, he screamed.A police official told the Chicago Tribune that the assault is investigated as hate crime. The attacker wore gloves and is still at large.