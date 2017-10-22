클릭 수6
Francis Humiliates Cardinal Sarah In Public
Pope Francis issued on October 22 an open letter to Cardinal Robert Sarah in which he corrects Sarah’s recent statement that his congregation is still in charge of liturgical translations.
Francis insists that the document Magnum Principium indeed hands responsibility for liturgical translations over to the local bishops' conferences. The former practice is no longer supported. Francis obliges Sarah to send a public correction to the webpages that reported about his statement, and to all bishops’ conferences.
Picture: Robert Sarah, © Antoine Mekary, Aleteia, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsTaocqpvlhk
Francis insists that the document Magnum Principium indeed hands responsibility for liturgical translations over to the local bishops' conferences. The former practice is no longer supported. Francis obliges Sarah to send a public correction to the webpages that reported about his statement, and to all bishops’ conferences.
Picture: Robert Sarah, © Antoine Mekary, Aleteia, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsTaocqpvlhk