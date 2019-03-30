The Trump Administration's literal "breath-taking" triumph

The Obria Group Inc. and Obria Medical Clinics of California will be the recipients of 5.1 million dollars over the next three years.
What is the significance of this grant? Under the previous administration, it likely would have gone to baby-killing, mother-and-family-destroying Planned Parenthood Federation.
Obria Group joins a growing number of medical clinics seeking to serve women with comprehensive care so that it would be unthinkable for a mother to find herself at a Planned Parenthood abortuary ever again.
It was announced Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that Obria Group will receive the "Title X family planning funding" over three years in order to expand services to low-income families and individuals in four California counties.
