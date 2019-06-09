Bishop Zanchetta Formally Charged with Homosexual Abuse

Former Orán Bishop Gustavo Oscar Zanchetta, 55, was charged with “aggravated continuous homosexual abuse,” and banned from leaving Argentina at the end of a June 6 indictment hearing.
Zanchetta abstained from testifying. June 12 was set as a date for psychological examination.
The disgraced bishop owes his carrier to his closeness to Pope Francis.
The first accusations against Zanchetta were made in 2015 and involved nude selfies on his cellphone.
Zanchetta was the first Argentinean bishop named by Pope Francis.
