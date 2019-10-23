Curia Cardinal: End Of Celibacy Would Concern Entire Church

The challenges in the Amazon region are similar to challenges faced in other parts of the world, said Cardinal Peter Turkson to EWTN (October 22, video below).Talking about married priests, Turkson calls on a consistent position of the Church, “not only in view of the Amazon, but in view of the universal Church.”Turkson, who is from Ghana, compared the situations in the Amazon to those in the Congo. In both cases, accessibility by road or river and communication is very difficult.