Join our worldwide adoration on 22 June!

The feast of Corpus Christi will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20 this year. On the following Saturday, June 22, we invite everyone for a worldwide adoration. The more the merrier. We encourage you to join in with your parish or community! Let this worldwide adoration be the next station of our preparation for the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest, 2020 and let us relive the regenerating love of God."
Jesus invites us to do the same as we prepare for the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest in 2020: to feed the hungry and to notice those whose souls are starving for love and God.
You too are invited to join us on Saturday of the Feast of Corpus Christi, on 22nd of June as people all around the world pray in unison for an hour to Jesus Christ present in the Holy Eucharist, who gave himself for us.
The hour of prayer You give will relieve the spiritual hunger of others.
Please help organize the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in your parish or community and register online or join a venue at corpusdomini.iec2020.hu.
Corpus Christi heal your Church. Have mercy on us.