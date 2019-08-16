Two Priests Contract Together A Gay Pseudo-Marriage

Two lapsed priests, Joseph Cooper and over twenty years younger Michael Clements, have entered a gay pseudo-marriage, ChurchMilitant.com reports (August 14).Cooper was the parish priest of Saint Kathryn, Hudson (Manchester Diocese, New Hampshire). He left the priesthood in June 2019.When Clements was ordained for Worcester Diocese (Massachusetts) in 2012, Cooper vested him and preached at his first Mass. Clements left the priesthood in August 2018. His last assignment was in Winchendon.Now, the two live in Minnesota and use the surname “Brady”, the maiden name of Cooper's mother.They have gone on vacations together for years and posted compromising pictures on social media.