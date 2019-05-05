Florida teens washed out to sea have prayers answered by boat named 'Amen'

The prayers of high schoolers Heather Brown and Tyler Smith were answered after they were washed out to sea -- and by a boat named "Amen."
The two seniors at Christ Church Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, decided to hit the beach with a group of friends in St. John's County on a senior skip day two weeks ago when the day of fun almost turned deadly. The pair jumped in the water at Vilano Beach, but made the mistake of trying to swim farther than they were able.
"Me and Heather's idea originally was to swim to an island," Smith told ABC News in an interview airing Friday on "Good Morning America." "Me and her were like the strong, courageous ones of the group. Eventually one turned around and the next."
"I asked Tyler, 'Do you want to keep going?' Brown told ABC News. "He said, 'I don't care.' ... He said, 'Let's go for it!'"
