Group plans "Straight Parade" in Boston

Amid the mainstream media’s and LGBT lobby’s pervasive celebrations of “Pride Month,” a group of Massachusetts conservatives is planning to hold a Straight Pride Parade in the liberal enclave of Boston.
The group, named Super Happy Fun America, is organizing a Boston Straight Pride Parade for this coming August, taking the same route used by the Boston LGBT Pride Parade and raising the movement's flag at Boston's City Hall. Picture: the Straight Pride flag
According to John Hugo, President of Super Happy Fun America, “Straight people are an oppressed majority. We will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgement and hate. The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all of the other orientations.”
While LGBT advocates assail the event as “homophobic,” and the organizers have a history of events designed to tweak Boston’s left-wing sensibilities, the proposed parade does pose serious questions about the LGBT lobby’s logical consistency in demanding recognition of homosexual pride while condemning the very concept of heterosexual pride.
Sources:
www.lifesitenews.com/news/brad-pitt-disav…
www.lifesitenews.com/news/group-enrages-c…
Super Happy Fun America official website
Group's Facebook
