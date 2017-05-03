Our Lady of Good Help of Green Bay

The Packers aren’t the only amazing thing about Wisconsin! In October 1859, Adele Brise, a 28 year old girl who had immigrated to Wisconsin from Belgium with her parents a few years earlier, reported seeing a woman in white standing between two trees; she prayed until the lady left and was implored to pray for the “poor soul” by her parents. The third time Adele saw the woman, the woman told her, “I am the Queen of Heaven, who prays for the conversion of sinners, and I wish you to do the same” and gave Adele the mission to “gather the children in this wild country and teach them what they should know for salvation.”Adele spent the rest of her life teaching children, at first going house to house on foot before starting a small school. Eventually, some other women joined her in this work and formed a community according to the rule of the Third Order Franciscans, although Adele never took public vows as a nun.On December 8, 2010, the apparition was given final approval, making it the first approved apparition in the United States, and on August 15, 2016, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops designated the shrine a national shrine and so it was renamed the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help.