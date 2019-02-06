President Trump condemns cheers of delight over legalizing abortion until birth

Photo: CNN.comAfter mentioning a plan for paid family leave "so that every parent has the chance to bond with their newborn child" President Trump continued in his State of the Union Address Tuesday evening:"There could be no greater contrast to the beautiful image of a mother holding her infant child than the chilling displays our nation saw in recent days.Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth. These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world.And then, we had the case of the governor of Virginia where he stated he would execute a baby after birth. To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb.Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life.And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth — all children — born and unborn— are made in the holy image of God."