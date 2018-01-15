Clicks1.2K
Francis Made an "Error"
The Buenos Aires bishops have published guidelines to Amoris Laetitia which contradict the teaching of all previous popes, said Father Gerald Murray, canon lawyer and New York priest.
Talking to EWTN (January 11), Murray calls Pope Francis’ approval of these guidelines "an error”.
Murray asks Francis to “withdraw” Amoris Laetitia since it is causing such huge problems within the Church.
Picture: Gerald Murray,
