Western Australia Turns Seal of Confession into Crime

The Labour Government of Western Australia is about to force priests to report knowledge about child abuse gained through the sacrament of confession, 9news.com.au (May 23) writes.Those convicted under WA's mandatory reporting laws face a maximum fine of $6,000 and will be banned from working with children.Two former teachers are currently the first to be charged with failing to report.Under canon law, priests are excommunicated for breaking the seal of confession. Child abusers would not go to confession if the law was changed.However, journalists likely would, faking “abuse confessions” in order blackmail priests.