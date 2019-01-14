Episcopal Lay-Bishop Opposing Gay Ideology Restricted

The pro-gay Presiding Lay-Bishop of the U.S. Episcopalians, Michael Curry, placed a partial restriction on the ministry of Albany Lay-Bishop William Love, 61, because Love opposes gay pseudo-marriage.Love holds that sexual intimacy is reserved for marriage and that homosexuals should remain celibate. He has appealed the decision.In November 2018, Love wrote about the pro-gay Episcopal church,"Recent statistics show that the Episcopal Church is spiraling downward... I can’t help but believe that God has removed His blessing from this Church. Unless something changes, the Episcopal Church is going to die."