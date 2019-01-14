Language
Episcopal Lay-Bishop Opposing Gay Ideology Restricted

The pro-gay Presiding Lay-Bishop of the U.S. Episcopalians, Michael Curry, placed a partial restriction on the ministry of Albany Lay-Bishop William Love, 61, because Love opposes gay pseudo-marriage.

Love holds that sexual intimacy is reserved for marriage and that homosexuals should remain celibate. He has appealed the decision.

In November 2018, Love wrote about the pro-gay Episcopal church,

"Recent statistics show that the Episcopal Church is spiraling downward... I can’t help but believe that God has removed His blessing from this Church. Unless something changes, the Episcopal Church is going to die."

Picture: Michael Curry, © Beth Crow, CC BY-SA
Fischl
true, love
eticacasanova
Ir's going to die? So, you should leave it already. If it's about to die, it's not Christ's Church...
