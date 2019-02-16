Clicks78
Cardinal Burke: Francis' False Abu-Dhabi-Claim Needs to be Removed [But It Will Not]
The claim that the “diversity of religions is willed by God” must be removed from Francis' Abu Dhabi Declaration because it is "not correct" - Cardinal Raymond Burke writes on NCRegister.com (February 16).
He refutes an explanation that Francis is referring to God's will that only "permits" the other religions as an evil.
Burke counters that the document explicitly says that "the plurality or diversity of religions is good”. But this is “mistaken”.
#newsIeycobbqms
