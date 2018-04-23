Europe Faces Demographic Collapse

Federation of Catholic Family Associations

Catholic News Service

“Unless something is done rapidly, Europe risks a total demographic collapse” according to Antoine Renard, president of thein Brussels.[It is already clear that the reigning cross-party anti-family ideology will not allow that measures will be taken.]Talking to(April 19), Renard calls for a political support to start families. Governments need to “put the family at the centre of national policies.”The European Union had 1.58 live births per woman in 2015. The replacement level would be around 2.1 births per woman.Failed politicians like Angela Merkel try to cover the disastrous results of their family policies with stealing people from the third world by depriving these countries of their youth and creating a demographic catastrophe also there.