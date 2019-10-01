Bishops: Four Elements of Amazon Synod Are "Unacceptable"

Numerous bishops, priests and faithful have signed a one-pager identifying four unacceptable points in the Amazon synod’s working document.
According to NcRegister.com (October 1) the signees remain “nameless” because of Francis' “climate of intimidation.”
The group calls itself Coetus Internationalis Patrum Working Group (International Group of Fathers), named after the resisting group at the Second Vatican Council. The four unacceptable points are,
1. "respect" for all kinds of religions and thus recognising "paths to salvation" other than Christ and his Church.
2. accepting non-Christian rituals as “essential for integral salvation,” and adapting Mass to them.
3. considering the Amazon territory as "place of revelation"
4. an understanding of Holy Orders suggesting the ordination of married men and “official ministries” for women.
