German Bishop Wants to "Bless" Homosexual Fornication
Osnabrück Bishop Franz-Josef Bode, Germany, renewed his request to introduce a "blessing“ for homosexual couples. Bode is the deputy president of the German Bishops' Conference.
He told Katholisch.de (January 16), that "we need" a ritual that recognizes "the being together of human beings". With this formulation Bode describes persistent homosexual fornication which he qualifies as "responsible" and "faithful in love".
Holy Scripture describes homosexual fornication as a sin crying for vengeance to heaven.
Picture: Franz-Josef Bode, © bph, #newsPhgfattqlo
