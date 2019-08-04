John Paul II Institute: Fired Professor Speaks Out

“I cannot hide my pain, caused by the fact that the Institute founded by John Paul II was abolished two years ago,” Professor Stanisław Grygiel told AldoMariaValli.it (August 1).
For him the recent dismissal of the Institute’s Catholic professors is an act consistent with this decision.
Grygiel recounts that John Paul II invited the first professors a few months before the start of the Institute to his apartment, “to meditate with us on the situation in which not only the Church but also the world found itself.”
He qualifies it as incomprehensible that those who abolished the Institute claim that they did so in order to “deepen” and “expand” the teaching of John Paul II.
Grygiel insists that “a house is not renewed by destroying it” because “every revolution starts from scratch and reaches the point from which it starts.”
