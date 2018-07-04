Clicks314
Vatican Denies Scandal in Sistine Choir
The news report of the pro-Francis outlet IlFattoQuotidiano.it about Michelangelo Nardella, the manager of the Sisting Choir, is all wrong according to Andrea Tornielli, a de facto speaker of Pope Francis writing on Vatican Insider (July 4).
What IlFattoQuotidiano.it presented as a Nardella’s “flight” to the U.S., is according to Tornielli a simple holiday. The tour of the Sistine Choir in the United States was not suspended by the Vatican but by the American organisers.
There is only a minor disciplinary action against Nardella because he sent without permission from the Secretary of State a greeting of Pope Francis to a convention, using a text written previously for a similar occasion.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsOlsdchiwsf
