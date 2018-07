Vatican Denies Scandal in Sistine Choir

IlFattoQuotidiano.it

IlFattoQuotidiano.it

The news report of the pro-Francis outletabout Michelangelo Nardella, the manager of the Sisting Choir, is all wrong according to Andrea Tornielli, a de facto speaker of Pope Francis writing on Vatican Insider (July 4).Whatpresented as a Nardella’s “flight” to the U.S., is according to Tornielli a simple holiday. The tour of the Sistine Choir in the United States was not suspended by the Vatican but by the American organisers.There is only a minor disciplinary action against Nardella because he sent without permission from the Secretary of State a greeting of Pope Francis to a convention, using a text written previously for a similar occasion.