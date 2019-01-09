All Freemasons Endorse Francis [Shallow] Plea

The Gran Logia de España, Spain's biggest Masonic sect, expressed on Twitter (January 7) approval for Pope Francis’ Urbi et Orbi appeal on Christmas.The sect wrote: “All the Freemasons of the world endorse Pope Francis' plea for ‘fraternity among people of different religions’.”In his shallow Christmas message, Francis used "fraternity" twelve times, asking for "fraternity" among people with different ideas, nations, cultures and religions."Fraternity" is largely absent in Francis' Catholic Church, instead there is a civil war.Francis' "fraternity" speech went largely unnoticed, except for the Spanish Freemasons.