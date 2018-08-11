Another Gay Seminary Is Blowing Up

OnePeterFive.com

Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, USA, has booted the rector of the archdiocesan seminary St John and announced a major investigation.O’Malley said in a statement (August 10), that he is reacting to allegations of gay misconduct made by two former seminarians on social media, who “witnessed and experienced activities which are directly contrary to the moral standards and requirements of formation for the Catholic priesthood”.One of the two seminarians is John Monaco, who left in spring 2016.He wrote on(August 3) about alcohol abuse and homosexual harassment at Boston seminary,“Some priests on the faculty would get drunk with a select group of seminarians and invite them into their rooms late at night.”The other former seminarian, Andrew Solkshinitz, confirmed Monaco’s story on Facebook (August 7). Solkshinitz saw “many similar stories“.He was himself propositioned by a fellow student, and informed the seminary authorities who dismissed the concerns.