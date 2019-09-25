Neo-Cardinal Called “Ambiguous Character”, “Ordinary Politician”

Francis’ Neo-Cardinal Álvaro Ramazzini, 72, of Huehuetenango, Guatemala, is known for gestures and initiatives which are of a “sectarian political” rather than “social pastoral” nature, Armando de la Torre, 93, writes on ElPeriodico.com.gt (September 19).A former Jesuit, De la Torre left the priesthood in 1965 to get married. “Ramazzini has always struck me as being of an ambiguous character,” he writes calling him “apparently not very orthodox.”De la Torre recalls Ramazzini for newspaper headlines when he made some “noisy interventions” in favor of the Indios.However, De la Torre stresses that Guatemala has changed: about 35% of the believers are now Evangelicals and the population has become urban and therefore more critical toward religion.De la Torre was not impressed with Ramazzini’s statements after his nomination. He calls them “too commonplace and ordinary” and “something similar to those of a politician being notified that he won the elections.”He missed the spirit of Romans 12:3 where Saint Paul writs that, “by the grace given to me I say to everyone among you not to think of yourself more highly than you ought to think, but to think with sober judgment, each according to the measure of faith that God has assigned.”