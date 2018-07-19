University Chaplain Fired for Making Reparation for Gay Pride

bbc.com

World Meeting of Families

Father Mark Morris was fired as an university chaplain of Glasgow Caldedonian University because he held a prayer of reparation for the “gross offence” of Glasgow Gay Pride, reports(July 18).The march of gay radicals took place on July 14 and was led by Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.Father Morris' prayer of atonement consisted of 15 decades of the Rosary and was held two days later inside a church.Glasgow Archdiocese issued a statement stating that it was “aware of the university's decision”. The archdiocese did not bother defending the courageous priest.Almost at the same time, Jesuit Father James Martin celebrates gay marches and is invited to speak at the Vatican sponsoredin Dublin in August.This is a sure sign that the present Catholic Church is in deep troubles.