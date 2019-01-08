Opus Dei Paid A Million For Alleged Groping

Already in 2005 the Opus Dei paid $ 977,000 to settle a sexual misconduct suit against Opus Dei Father John McCloskey.McCloskey is known for guiding into the Church Dr. Bernard Nathanson, Lawrence Kudlow, Robert Novak, Judge Robert Bork, Senator Sam Brownback, Alfred Regnery, Newt Gingrich, and General Josiah Bunting.He has written for Catholic World Report, First Things, L'Osservatore Romano, the Sacred Architecture Journal, the Wall Street Journal, National Catholic Register, the Washington Times, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Chronicles, and AcePrensa, and appeared on EWTN, CNN, CNBC, and Fox News.According to the fake new WashingtonPost.com (January 7), the complainer was a married woman, suffering from depressions, who received spiritual direction from McCloskey. She claimed that McCloskey “groped her” several times.Another woman complained that she felt "uncomfortable" by the way McCloskey "hugged" her.Spokesman Brian Finnerty said that the organisation also investigates a third claim that is so far unsubstantiated.Paying one million for alleged “groping” shows that the Opus Dei fears the fake news media more than God.