“Concentration Camps”in Italy? Bishop Contradicts the Pope

#newsZzbjjsftzf Picture: Coat of arms of Luigi Negri ©: Giorgio Minguzzi, CC BY-SA

Retired Italian Bishop Luigi Negri (75) who belongs to the Catholic wing, criticised Pope Francis on “lanuovabq.it” for having compared Italian refugee centres to concentration camps. Negri is surprised that Italian politicians did not reject these allegations.Francis received also a reply from the journalist Antonio Socci: "Pope Francis sees concentration camps in Italy were there are none, but he does not see them in Cuba and China."