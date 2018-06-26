Clicks370
Francis Names Two Fanatical Modernists
Pope Francis named on June 26 Bishop Nunzio Galantino as the new President of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, the Vatican’s de facto investment bank, which administrates assets of at least 700 million Euros.
Galantino is a pro-gay and pro-divorce Bergoglio partisan and relativist. He has no professional competence for his new role.
In May 2014, Galantino told La Nazione that "In the past we have concentrated too much on abortion and euthanasia.”
Francis also named Portughese Father José Tolentino Calaça de Mendonça, who is known as a poet, as the new Vatican Librarian, making him an archbishop.
Mendonça has preached this year’s lenten retreat of the Roman Curia. He is considered a hardcore radical who in his thinking represents emotionalism.
Both anti-Church prelates are expected to soon become cardinals.
Picture: Nunzio Galantino, #newsJoiqcnxvmz
