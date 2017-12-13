Vatican: Summit Against “Populism”, “Racism”, and “Xenophobia”

Il Messaggero

The Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity will organize in May 2018 a study day against “populism”, “racism”, and “xenophobia”. The goal of the event is to promote mass-immigration.According to the Romanthe summit has the blessing of Pope Francis and has as a co-sponsor the World Council of Churches.The term “populism” is commonly used to discredit critics of the rich leftwing oligarchy which presently is governing most Western states. The terms “racism” or “xenophobia” are used to discredit critics of the present mass-immigration into the West which deprives the countries of origin of a whole generation.