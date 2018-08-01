Clicks183
This Saint Wrote More than Shakespeare and Dickens Combined - by Dr Geoffrey Brushwood
Happy feast day of Saint Alfonso Maria Antonio Giovanni Cosimo Damiano Michaele Gasparo de' Liguori (1696-1787). In the authentic Roman Rite, his feast is on the 2nd of August.
Saint Alfonsus was born in Naples whilst it was ruled by the Hungarian empire. He is a Doctor of the Church for his numerous writing, more than Shakespeare and Dickens combined.
His contribution to Moral theology mirrors Thomas Aquinas’ contribution to Dogmatic theology.
By the ripe old age of 16 he had earned doctorates in both canon and civil law and went on to win every single case he argued in the Neapolitan courts. Until a case was ‘fixed’ against his client the Duke of Gravina Vs Medici the Grand Duke of Tuscany.
He left the courts disgusted at what they were, saying “world I know you now”.
He joined the Oratory in Naples and only left when a visionary nun advised him that he was to start a missionary priestly order, The Congregation of the most Holy Redeemer, the Redemptorists, in 1732.
He worked tirelessly, and was made a bishop in his old age. His Theologia moralis went into nine editions in his own lifetime and kept his printer Ramondini happy for generations.
He also wrote the beautiful Glories of Mary and Visits to the Blessed Sacrament, a MUST reads for any catholic. And many other works. He fought against the Jansenist heresy.
He was an accomplished harpsichordist and composed many beautiful hymns. His Tu scendi dalle stelle is THE Italian carol, a beautiful duet between a soul and God.
His hymn ‘O Bread of Heaven’ is a beautiful catechesis on the Eucharist, and his Stations of the Cross will make the hardest of hearts weep.
As if these weren’t sufficient talents for one man he was also an accomplished painter.
This amazing saint is my favourite. And just like me a doctor in the Church :-).
Saint Alfonsus was born in Naples whilst it was ruled by the Hungarian empire. He is a Doctor of the Church for his numerous writing, more than Shakespeare and Dickens combined.
His contribution to Moral theology mirrors Thomas Aquinas’ contribution to Dogmatic theology.
By the ripe old age of 16 he had earned doctorates in both canon and civil law and went on to win every single case he argued in the Neapolitan courts. Until a case was ‘fixed’ against his client the Duke of Gravina Vs Medici the Grand Duke of Tuscany.
He left the courts disgusted at what they were, saying “world I know you now”.
He joined the Oratory in Naples and only left when a visionary nun advised him that he was to start a missionary priestly order, The Congregation of the most Holy Redeemer, the Redemptorists, in 1732.
He worked tirelessly, and was made a bishop in his old age. His Theologia moralis went into nine editions in his own lifetime and kept his printer Ramondini happy for generations.
He also wrote the beautiful Glories of Mary and Visits to the Blessed Sacrament, a MUST reads for any catholic. And many other works. He fought against the Jansenist heresy.
He was an accomplished harpsichordist and composed many beautiful hymns. His Tu scendi dalle stelle is THE Italian carol, a beautiful duet between a soul and God.
His hymn ‘O Bread of Heaven’ is a beautiful catechesis on the Eucharist, and his Stations of the Cross will make the hardest of hearts weep.
As if these weren’t sufficient talents for one man he was also an accomplished painter.
This amazing saint is my favourite. And just like me a doctor in the Church :-).