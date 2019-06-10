Viganò: Francis Is “Blatantly Lying To Cover Up His Wicked Deeds”

Francis is “blatantly lying to the whole world” about Cardinal McCarrick “to cover up his wicked deeds,” Whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, 78, told The Washington Post (June 10).
Viganò doesn´t believe Francis who claimed in a recent interview that he knew “nothing” about McCarrick and that he doesn´t remember that he was informed by Viganò in 2013.
Viganò believes that the “honest investigation” of the McCarrick case, promised by the Vatican, will be “disastrous” for Francis.
According to Viganò, there is a “gay mafia” among the bishops who sabotage all efforts at reform and protect each other.
Viganò called it “mind-boggling that the word ‘homosexuality’ has not appeared once, in any recent documents of the Holy See”.
God bless Archbishop Viganò