U.N. Nuncio Accused Of Affair With Consecrated Virgin

Three priests who used to work at the Vatican's U.N. mission in New York, told CatholicNewsAgency.com (March 15) that former U.N. Nuncio Francis Chullikatt, 65, frequently sent “inappropriate,” “romantic” text messages to a woman.
Chullikatt mistakenly sent them also to staff members, probably when he was drunk.
The woman was a consecrated virgin and professor whom Chullikatt met during an assignment in Baghdad, and an auditor at the 2012 Middle East Synod of Bishop in Rome. Chullikatt secured her a U.S. visa and she frequently visited him at the mission.
Chullikatt had also a habit of imposing arbitrary salary cuts. It is believed he needed the saved money to support the woman. He also mistreated staff, showed outbursts of temper, and dismissed staff without notice leaving them stranded.
Complaints reached the Vatican in September 2012. Chullikatt's resignation was accepted in June 2014. Before, he fired those who had opposed him.
After nearly two years without an assignment Chullikatt was sent in June 2016 to Kazakhstan, Tadjikistan and Kyrgyzstan, a huge territory with very few Catholics.
Picture: Francis Chullikatt, #newsJgsetnnfyk
