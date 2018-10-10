Youth Synod: Crazy And Other Statements

Bombay Cardinal Gracias was “struck” and did “not expect” that the young people were asking for “better liturgies”. “For me this was a revelation”, he added (press conference, October 9).Mexico Cardinal Aguiar alleged that the Church is faced with “a change of era” and needs to “adapt itself [sic!]". He believes that "the [failed] Second Vatican Council has already signalled the pathway” (press conference, October 10).Sydney Archbishop Fisher noticed that the two Chinese regime bishops whom Francis welcomed under applause, are “only permitted [by the Chinese regime] to attend half the synod” (CatholicWeekly.com, October 10).During a meeting of homosexuals in Rome, pro-Gay Bishop Marcello Semeraro, the secretary of Francis' Council of Cardinals, called on the Church to “welcome and listen to LGBT Christians” (Avvenire.it, October 9).The Synod’s English speaking group “C” wrote in its report that it should be clear “that young people who don't agree with the Church on sex are still members of the Church" [Pedophiles also don't agree with the Church "on sex"]. (Vatican.va, October 9).Brussel's Auxiliary Bishop Jean Kockerols proposed to consider married priests but, according to Edward Pentin, was greeted with a "soft gasp" in the synod hall (October 10).Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś of Lodz, Poland, criticised the Synod's working document for being "predominantly sociological" and lacking a "faith perspective".