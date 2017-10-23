Cardinal Müller Criticizes Vatican Spy System

Fondazione Iniziativa Subalpina

Cardinal Gerhard Müller sharply criticised those who “inform” Pope Francis about the activities of the Vatican congregations behind the backs of the prefects who are responsible for them.Speaking at thein Stresa, Italy (October 20) Müller revealed that this happened while he was the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, “I must say in public that this is not okay.” Müller revealed that he and some of his collaborators became victims of “anonymous accusations without merit”.