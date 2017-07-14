클릭 수325
The straight, freeing, merciful truth, no interpretation required
Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, Philadelphia, PA
Divorced and civilly remarried Catholics, as well as cohabitating unmarried couples, must "refrain from sexual intimacy" to receive Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, Archbishop Charles J. Chaput has asserted in a new set of pastoral guidelines.
Straight-shooters like Archbishop Chaput are hard to come by these days. His very clear presentation, needing no interpretation anywhere in the world, is by all appearances becoming a regional truth in Pope Francis' vision of a decentralized Church authority with as many interpretations as there are cardinals and bishops.
It's no wonder that the Oxford Dictionary chose, as it's 2016 international word of the year, "post-truth" defined as follows:
post-truth
ADJECTIVE
Relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.
