French President Macron Appointed Femen Activist As "Advisor"

The Ukrainian Porn activist Inna Shevchenko was invited by Socialist French president Emmanuel Macron to participate as an "advisor" at the G7 summit in Biarritz (August 24 to 26).
Shevchenko represented a so called "Council for Gender Equality".
In 2012, she appeared half-naked in central Kiev and destroyed a big wooden cross in central Kiev with a chainsaw. To escape criminal prosecution, the French regime granted her "political asylum."
In spring 2013, a day after Benedict XVI's resignation, a semi-nude Shevchenko entered Cathedral Notre Dame in Paris displaying the slogan “Pope no more” on her torso. She damaged a big golden bell but was acquitted by the corrupt French court system.
In July 2013, Socialist French President Hollande chose Shevchenko's portrait as a template for a stamp representing “Marianne,” the allegory of revolutionary and decadent France.
Civitas-institut.com asked on August 26 the revealing question, “If Shevchenko had done something similar in a synagogue, could she have sat at Emmanuel Macron's table at G7?”
