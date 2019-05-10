Death Penalty: Heretical Francis Claims That A Moral Teaching Can Turn Into Its Opposite

International Union of Superiors General

The death penalty is “unacceptable and immoral”, Pope Francis told theon May 10.This statement is wrong because death penalty was [in principle] accepted, defended and taught as morally licit throughout Church history.Francis used the subterfuge that this was "different 50 years ago" but "there has been a better understanding of morality." This is untrue as no new convincing arguments have emerged in this regard.Therefore Francis contradicts every single Church document on death penalty up to his pontificate.His claim implies that time or circumstances can change objective truths and - beyond death penalty - creates a precedent to "change" out of the blue any other moral [or dogmatic] teaching.