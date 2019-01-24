Clicks145
Cardinal Müller: Why "Some Church Leaders" Prefer to Talk About "Clericalism"
According to Cardinal Müller "some Church leaders" oppose celibacy and the Sixth Commandment, and therefore exploit clerical abuses "for their own agenda”.
Müller told NCRegister.com (January 23) that this is the reason why they are insisting that clerical abuses are the result of "clericalism" while never mentioning homosexuality.
Müller further criticises Chicago Cardinal Cupich who distinguished between [bad] "non-consensual" and [good] "consensual" homosexual acts.
But consensuality does not relativize a [mortal] sin, Müller replies, “If two men steal something consensually, is this any more acceptable because they’ve consented to do that together?”
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsFvgmideefj
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsFvgmideefj