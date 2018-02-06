Asinine Prime Minster, “Don’t Say Mankind, It’s Peoplekind”

Recently the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau interrupted a woman who addressed him at MacEwan University.She said to Trudeau that "maternal love is the love that's going to change the future of mankind." At this point, the asinine prime minister interrupted her, “We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind because it's more inclusive.”On Twitter Trudeau was told to refer in future to the Canadian province "Manitoba" as "Personitoba".