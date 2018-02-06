Language
Asinine Prime Minster, “Don’t Say Mankind, It’s Peoplekind”

Recently the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau interrupted a woman who addressed him at MacEwan University.

She said to Trudeau that "maternal love is the love that's going to change the future of mankind." At this point, the asinine prime minister interrupted her, “We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind because it's more inclusive.”

On Twitter Trudeau was told to refer in future to the Canadian province "Manitoba" as "Personitoba".

Josephmary
Its all staged even right down to a script. It's call acting crisis actors. Its all to promote their agenda. A woman who address him --!!! Ha n.a. hahaha she was a actor. A plant. Don't be deceived by these Rhodes.
Gwaredd Thomas
Primate minister, what? 🤢
Fischl
He better should have said : It's Womankind
GTVisrockin
Gosh he reminds me of the Ape kind!
mccallansteve
This exposes Trudeau for the idiot he really is.
Josephmary
Aderito that is part of the freemanson agenda speak only to the young teach the young and ignore the old elderly and parents. This is in the 24 protocols its in their Constitution.
Josephmary
Minister Justin Trudeau what else did you expect from him he will be the shame of Canadian he is dangerous because he cares not for his nation or god but only of the god of freemansons.
aderito
This prime minister is ridiculous ,he prefers to talk to young crowds to brain washed them .iam hopping he loses the next election ,canadians need to rise up to this left wing secularist form of dictatorship
