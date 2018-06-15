Clicks170
Polish Church Says Goodbye to John Paul II
The Polish Bishops Conference has published on June 11 guidelines on Amoris Laetitia.
The guidelines speak a lot about "compassion", "healing" and "encouragement" for adulterers.
They contain no clear statement on whether [sacrilegious] Communion for adulterers is right or wrong.
Only two years ago, in July 2016, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the President of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, told The Tablet that the Church in Poland will refuse communion to divorced and remarried Catholics despite Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia,
“If a marriage has been validly concluded there is no ground to administering communion to remarried divorcees.”
This confirms the old truism: Never take a Catholic bishop by his word.
