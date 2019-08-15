Clicks204
en.news
3

A "Saint" in His Private Swimming Pool

When John Paul II (+2005) installed a swimming pool in his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, the cost for it was queried by cardinals.

John Paul II's response at the time was, "So what? This is cheaper than another conclave."

The Francis-friendly IlSismografoBlogspot.com published the pictures on August 9.

#newsLzisywqydc
  • Report

  • Social networks

Tesa
Die drei Bilder in einem
  • Report
Tesa
How he led the Church
  • Report
sedelondon
When it comes to JPII scandals, a private swimming pool would be pretty low down my list: well below the Assisi meetings and kissing the Koran.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up