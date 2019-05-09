Clicks33
Quebec Bishops Unhappy, Quebec Organizer For National March For Life Signee Of Letter Accusing Francis Of Heresy

Some Quebec bishops have expressed discomfort that the main Quebec organizer for the May 9 National March for Life in Ottawa signed a letter accusing Pope Francis of heresy.
Bishop Noel Simard, president of the Assembly of Catholic Bishops of Quebec, did not mince his words May 6 about the anti-pope letter signed by the president of Campagne Quebec-Vie, the province’s main Catholic pro-life group.
“I used to send a check to Campagne Quebec-Vie every year. But now it’s over,” said Simard, a bioethics specialist, who added he was only speaking on his behalf and not for his fellow bishops.

