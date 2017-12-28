Cardinal Müller, "Francis Is Not A Liberal“

Zeit

Although he was fired by Pope Francis as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Gerhard Müller has declared that he does not want by any means to be stylized into an opponent of Francis.Talking to the anti-Church German weeklyMüller stated that he is not part of any “ideological direction”, wether this is called liberal or conservative, left or right. To a certain extent, this is true as Müller, throughout his career, has played both sides, mainly for political reasons. Not seldom this has resulted in contradictory positions.Müller even claimed that Pope Francis himself "is neither liberal nor conservative". This statement is evidently counterfactual as Francis has even become the downright leader and hero of the liberal faction in the Church.