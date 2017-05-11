Clicks43
Purges in the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X?
On May 10th the French district of the Society of Saint Pius X removed eight priests who recently signed a Statement critical of the Society's position on a diocesan recognition of the marriages celebrated by SSPX priests.
Among the suspended priests is Father Patrick de la Rocque who since 2014 has been running Saint Nicolas du Chardonnet, arguably the biggest parish of the Society of Saint Pius X, which is located in the center of Paris.
Picture: © medias-presse.info
