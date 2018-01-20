Cardinal Believes, Francis' Words Are "Source Of Great Pain”

bostoncatholic.org

Pope Francis’ defence of Chilean Bishop Juan Barros were “a source of great pain for survivors of [homo]sexual abuse” according to Cardinal Seán O’Malley writing in a statement on(Janury 20). O'Malley belongs to the Bergoglio group.Francis who has refused to condemn Barros, said on January 18, "The day they bring me proof against the bishop, then I will speak. There is not a single proof against him. This calumny! Is that clear?”But according to O’Malley Francis’ words convey the message “if you cannot prove your claims then you will not be believed”. This way, O’Malley suggests the juridical principle that people should be condemned without evidence.Bishop Barros has been accused of covering up sex abuse committed by the famous Chilean priest Fr Fernando Karadima, 86, whose disciple he was. Karadima was sentenced by the Vatican to a life of penance and prayer because of homosexual abuses. There is no evidence that Barros knew about Karadima's misconduct.