Apocalypse Now? Cardinal Burke, "It may be so"

The situation of the Church must be described as “confusion, division and error” and "most troubled", according to Cardinal Raymond Burke. In an address in Kentucky on July 22 he noticed that the Church has “abandoned the clarity” of her teaching.Burke shared with his audience an experience he had during a conference on the Liturgy, “One young pastor approached me and asked: ‘Cardinal, do you think that we are in the end times? The expression on his face made clear the sincerity of his question and the profound concern which prompted it. I did not hesitate to respond: ‘It may be so.’”