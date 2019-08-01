Save the Date: Straight Parade to Take Place on August 31st in Boston

Super Happy Fun America is excited to announce that the City of Boston has agreed to their request to hold a Straight Pride Parade on August 31st. We would like to congratulate the City for embracing progress and recognizing the rights of straights. The parade will be a seminal moment in the history of civil rights in America. All are welcome, both straights and allies, to join us in celebrating the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community.
For more details and registration, click here.
Source: Super Happy Fun America
Clicks175
- Report
Social networks