Marx Admits: Vatican’s Opposition Against "Synodal Way" Was A Bluff
There is "no stop sign from Rome” against the "Synodal Way”, said Cardinal Marx, the President of the German Bishops on 23 September at the beginning of their Plenary Assembly in Fulda.
In early September, Cardinal Marc Ouellet still gave the impression that the Vatican had reservations against this de-facto synod.
Now, Marx gave the all-clear, saying that on 20 September he had "constructive talks" with Francis and Ouellet. For Marx "constructive" means, "I made it clear that I see certain things differently."
At least Marx agreed to consider Francis [cute] request to keep "evangelisation" in mind, but Marx immediately added that before the "obstacles to evangelisation” needed to be removed.
This would require a "new image of the priest" and a new "ecclesial structure" where it is not so that "some [= the Liberals] command and others [= the "conservatives"] obey."
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsOhjvttavkr