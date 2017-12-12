Francis’ Our Father Is No Translation

firstthings.com

The Greek original version of the Our Father is in no way ambiguous, writes Anthony Esolen, professor of classical literature at the Thomas More College of Liberal Arts, USA.On(December 11) he points out that the Greek text says “lead us not into temptation” and nothing else.The new French version “let us not fall into temptation” which Pope Francis supports, is for Esolen full of problems, “We cannot go from an active verb, indicative mood, present tense, second person singular, with a clear direct object, to a wholly different verb — ‘do not allow’ —completed by an infinitive that is nowhere in the text — ‘to fall’ —without shifting from translation to theological exegesis.”