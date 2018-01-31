Vatican Confirms: Catholic Church in China Will Be Sacrificed to Regime

La Stampa

The Catholic Church in China which is forced to live underground, and the state controlled Regime church are “not two Churches, but two communities of faithful” according to Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. He said to(January 31) that he wants them “to live their faith together" [under Communist control].Parolin anticipates sufferings [for the Catholic Church], “If someone is asked to make a sacrifice, small or great, it must be clear to everyone that this is not the price of a political deal”. Through his denial Parolin confirms what is evident.The cardinal attempts to impose his controversial position with force, demanding “fidelity to the Successor of Peter” and “obedience”, even when “not everything appears immediately clear and understandable”. He further calls for “trust, which does not respond to worldly logics”, although sacrificing the good for the bad by playing up to the powerful for short-term gains is worldly logics.Parolin believes in changing reality by changing words, “Expressions such as power, betrayal, resistance, surrender, confrontation, failure, compromise, should make room for others, such as service, dialogue, mercy, forgiveness, reconciliation, collaboration, communion.”He also confirms that Pope Francis personally follows current contacts with the Chinese regime, “All his collaborators act in accordance with him.”Sacrificing Catholics to please anticlerical governments has some tradition in the Vatican: Leo XIII sacrificed political Catholicism in France favouring the Masonic government, and Pius XI did the same with the Mexican Cristeros.